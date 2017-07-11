PolyU School of Hotel and Tourism Management Ranked World No. 1
The School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is ranked No. 1 in the world, according to ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) 2017. This is further proof of the SHTM's commitment to achieving global excellence in hospitality and tourism education and research.
"The SHTM is very honoured to be recognised internationally as a world-leading hospitality and tourism management school," said Professor Kaye Chon, SHTM Dean and Chair Professor and Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management, PolyU. "The rankings provide insight into the extent to which our School has been effective and instrumental in furthering hospitality and tourism knowledge."
With close to four decades of impressive developments, the School has firmly established itself as a world-class centre of hospitality and tourism education and research. It takes pride in the dedication of its staff members scaling new heights, its research focus and prowess as well as its strong connections with the community, the business and academia over the years. With its international faculty, diverse student body as well as enthusiastic and influential support base, the SHTM is best placed to lead the development of global hospitality and tourism education in the years to come.
For more information on ShanghaiRanking ARWU "Hospitality and Tourism Management", please visit: http://www.shanghairanking.com/Shanghairanking-Subject-Rankings/hospitality-tourism-management.html
About PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management
For close to 40 years, PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management has refined a distinctive vision of hospitality and tourism education and become a world-leading hotel and tourism school. Ranked among the top 3 "Hospitality and Leisure Management" institutions in the world according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2017, the SHTM is a symbol of excellence in the field, exemplifying its motto of Leading Hospitality and Tourism.
With 70 academic staff drawing from 21 countries and regions, the School offers programmes at levels ranging from undergraduate degrees to doctoral degrees. In 2012, the SHTM was bestowed the McCool Breakthrough Award by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (I-CHRIE) recognising its breakthrough in the form of its teaching and research hotel – Hotel ICON – the heart of the School"s innovative approach to hospitality and tourism education. A member of the UNWTO Knowledge Network, the SHTM is also the editorial home of Asia Pacific Journal of Tourism Research, Journal of Travel and Tourism Marketing, Journal of Teaching in Travel and Tourism and Journal of China Tourism Research.