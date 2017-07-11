The School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is ranked No. 1 in the world, according to ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) 2017. This is further proof of the SHTM's commitment to achieving global excellence in hospitality and tourism education and research.

Released on 28 June, this year's GRAS include for the first time a ranking of the world's top 100 universities in the "Hospitality and Tourism Management" category. ShanghaiRanking began publishing Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by academic subjects since 2009. ARWU is regarded as one of the three most influential and widely observed university measures, alongside the QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

"The SHTM is very honoured to be recognised internationally as a world-leading hospitality and tourism management school," said Professor Kaye Chon, SHTM Dean and Chair Professor and Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management, PolyU. "The rankings provide insight into the extent to which our School has been effective and instrumental in furthering hospitality and tourism knowledge."

With close to four decades of impressive developments, the School has firmly established itself as a world-class centre of hospitality and tourism education and research. It takes pride in the dedication of its staff members scaling new heights, its research focus and prowess as well as its strong connections with the community, the business and academia over the years. With its international faculty, diverse student body as well as enthusiastic and influential support base, the SHTM is best placed to lead the development of global hospitality and tourism education in the years to come.

For more information on ShanghaiRanking ARWU "Hospitality and Tourism Management", please visit: http://www.shanghairanking.com/Shanghairanking-Subject-Rankings/hospitality-tourism-management.html

