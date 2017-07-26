London -- Small Luxury Hotels of the World is delighted to announceThe LaLiT London as the latest addition to its collection of small, independently owned hotels in the UK capital. The hotel, which is available to book from 26th July via the SLH website – www.slh.com/lalit – opened in February 2017 and is the first overseas venture for New Delhi-based hotel company The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.

The LaLiT London sees the transformation of a derelict Grade II listed building into a 70-room luxury boutique hotel following a five-year restoration, and combines original Victorian features with custom-made Indian interiors and modern technology. Once home to St Olave's Grammar School, there are nods to the building's history throughout, most notably in the striking paneled Great Hall, two bars located in the former Teachers' Room and the Headmaster's Room and some guestrooms which boast 30 ft ceilings.

The dramatic great hall is home to pan-Indian restaurant Baluchi. Here guests can sample a selection of flavours from across India including Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala and Goa. The restaurant features a Naanery where guests can pair wines with artisanal breads prepared in the tandoor and an outdoor shisha terrace. During the afternoon guests can enjoy the best of both worlds with a High Chai Afternoon Tea as well as two bespoke teas.

Localised phones are provided in all the guest rooms enabling guests to navigate their way around the city and stay connected during their visit. To disconnect, Rejuve – The Spa features one of the only Ayurvedic treatment tables in London and offers treatments including Shirodhara, where a continuous stream of warm medicated oil is poured over the forehead. This has been known to improve memory, regularize sleep and normalize blood pressure.

Daniel Luddington, Vice President of Development at SLH says: "SLH now has nine hotels in London, so any new hotel we add to the collection here has to be something really special. The LaLiT London offers extraordinary attention to detail and craftsmanship as well as a modern take on Indian fine dining. A stone's throw away from Tower Bridge and the Southbank, we are excited to offer the SLH community our first luxury experience south of the River Thames."

Arun Kumar, General Manager of The LaLiT says, "We are delighted to be part of SLH, for us they incorporate the same core values to drive unique one of a kind experiences for guests, with a personal touch that leaves a lasting impression. Our London hotel is an incredibly special hotel to the family and its staff, and joining the SLH family feels like the perfect partnership in a portfolio of so many incredible hotels."

Rates start from £250 per night on a room only basis. For more information or to make a booking visit www.slh.com/lalit or call 0800 0482 314.

