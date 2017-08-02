Hetras is pleased to reveal its new logo, part of the visual brand identity update. According to Hauke Lenthe, Executive Vice President of Hetras, "We have been on a fantastic trajectory with our mother company, Shiji, and, by introducing Hetras to Asia Pacific, are becoming an increasingly important part of their business. We are bringing new products to Europe, like Shiji Distribution and Payment Services, as well as new interface technologies and a cloud-based Point of Sale. Now it's time for our brand to embody the company we have become."

Shiji´s driving goal is to create a data-driven economy and cloud-based environment, in order to serve their customers in the best possible way.

"This is the reason we acquired Hetras last year in August," says Kevin King, COO of Shiji. "We wanted to have a company incorporated in Shiji that has the ability to thrive in a digital environment, as well as having forward thinking, human-centered technology. We also went through a transition phase at the beginning of this year and want now to present our different technology's brands under the unified umbrella of Shiji. We are expanding into the US and Europe, in order to be also recognized outside the Asia Pacific area," King adds.

About Shiji

Founded in 1998, Shiji's aim is to become a "big data" application service platform operator. Shiji has become the leading manufacturer of Chinese hotel information systems after three successful transformations. At the same time, Shiji is gradually expanding from hotel to catering and retail industries, becoming the major software supplier to both industries. Now, Shiji is responsible for approximately 60% to 70% of the market share in the high end sector of hotel and retail industries and possesses a leading position in the catering industry. The estimated annual revenue of Shiji clients can be as high as RMB 5 trillion. Shiji has completed three successful transformations since its establishment. It is now experiencing the 4th transformation dedicating itself to be a "big data" driven consumer application service platform operator. Shiji has introduced consulting, IT solutions and data platform services. Meanwhile, Shiji is developing worldwide leading products and technologies aiming for the international market and speeding up its globalization progress. Currently Shiji has more than 50 subsidiaries with about 3,000 employees.

View Source

Contact

Astrid Neumann

hetras

Phone: 1796707919

Fax: 1796707919

Send Email