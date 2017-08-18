Press Release

Kinseth Announces 36 Properties Receive 2017 Tripadvisor Certificate Of Excellence.

Kinseth is excited to announce that 36 of the company's properties received the 2017 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently achieved great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

The properties have received the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence are:

Illinois

Hampton Inn, Freeport

Hampton Inn & Suites, Minooka

Iowa

Ankeny Diner, Ankeny

Bennigan's, Urbandale

Comfort Inn & Suites, Davenport

Courtyard by Marriott, Ankeny

Hampton Inn, Council Bluffs

Hampton Inn, Dubuque

Hampton Inn & Suites, Mason City

Hampton Inn & Suites, West Des Moines

Hilton Garden Inn, Bettendorf

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Clinton IA

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Coralville

Homewood Suites, Ankeny

Homewood Suites, West Des Moines

Twelve01 Kitchen & Tap, Coralville

Kansas

Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown, Wichita

Green Mill, Overland Park KS

Green Mill, Wichita KS

Hilton Garden Inn, Manhattan

Holiday Inn, Wichita East

Holiday Inn & Suites, Overland Park

Missouri

Country Inn & Suites, St Charles

Courtyard by Marriott, Columbia

Nebraska

Hampton Inn & Suites, Lincoln

Hilton Garden Inn, Omaha East

Hilton Garden Inn, Omaha West

Home2 Suites, Omaha NE

Residence Inn, Lincoln NE

Wisconsin

Candlewood Suites, La Crosse

Country Inn & Suites, Middleton

Hampton Inn & Suites, Grafton

Hampton Inn & Suites, Kenosha

Hampton Inn & Suites, West Bend

Home2 Suites, Brookfield

Sleep Inn & Suites, Milwaukee

"Kinseth is honored that so many of our hotels have earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the achievement is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence," said Bruce Kinseth, Executive Vice President of Kinseth Hospitality Companies.

"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip."

The Certificate of Excellence takes into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants – TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors,** all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor. Know better. Book better. Go better.

About Kinseth Hospitality

Kinseth Hospitality is a leading hotel management, development and ownership company. KHC has a proven track record of developing and operating award-winning hotels, restaurant and meeting facilities. Kinseth Hospitality is based in North Liberty, Iowa, and currently operates over 65 hotels and 5 branded restaurants in 12 states.

For more information regarding KHC please contact our Corporate Sales and Marketing Team at 319-626-5600 or visit www.kinseth.com.