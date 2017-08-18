Kinseth Announces 36 Properties Receive 2017 Tripadvisor Certificate Of Excellence.
The properties have received the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence are:
Illinois
Hampton Inn, Freeport
Hampton Inn & Suites, Minooka
Iowa
Ankeny Diner, Ankeny
Bennigan's, Urbandale
Comfort Inn & Suites, Davenport
Courtyard by Marriott, Ankeny
Hampton Inn, Council Bluffs
Hampton Inn, Dubuque
Hampton Inn & Suites, Mason City
Hampton Inn & Suites, West Des Moines
Hilton Garden Inn, Bettendorf
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Clinton IA
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Coralville
Homewood Suites, Ankeny
Homewood Suites, West Des Moines
Twelve01 Kitchen & Tap, Coralville
Kansas
Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown, Wichita
Green Mill, Overland Park KS
Green Mill, Wichita KS
Hilton Garden Inn, Manhattan
Holiday Inn, Wichita East
Holiday Inn & Suites, Overland Park
Missouri
Country Inn & Suites, St Charles
Courtyard by Marriott, Columbia
Nebraska
Hampton Inn & Suites, Lincoln
Hilton Garden Inn, Omaha East
Hilton Garden Inn, Omaha West
Home2 Suites, Omaha NE
Residence Inn, Lincoln NE
Wisconsin
Candlewood Suites, La Crosse
Country Inn & Suites, Middleton
Hampton Inn & Suites, Grafton
Hampton Inn & Suites, Kenosha
Hampton Inn & Suites, West Bend
Home2 Suites, Brookfield
Sleep Inn & Suites, Milwaukee
"Kinseth is honored that so many of our hotels have earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the achievement is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence," said Bruce Kinseth, Executive Vice President of Kinseth Hospitality Companies.
"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip."
The Certificate of Excellence takes into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants – TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors,** all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor. Know better. Book better. Go better.
About Kinseth Hospitality
Kinseth Hospitality is a leading hotel management, development and ownership company. KHC has a proven track record of developing and operating award-winning hotels, restaurant and meeting facilities. Kinseth Hospitality is based in North Liberty, Iowa, and currently operates over 65 hotels and 5 branded restaurants in 12 states.
