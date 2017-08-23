Six Star appointed as an Otrum Partner for hosted TV and signage solutions
Otrum, the leading provider of interactive TV and digital signage software solutions to the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce the signing of Six Star as a partner, with immediate effect. Six Star joins a network of more than 40 Otrum distribution partners across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.
Mr. Rich Stakounis, Operations Director at Six Star, adds "The quality and feature set of Otrum's TV and Signage solutions are unparalleled in this industry. Six Star has been impressed by Otrum's commitment to quality and service, and is very proud to be joining forces to provide Otrum's exceptional product range to our clients old and new throughout Europe. Six Star are always looking for better ways for our clients to differentiate themselves from their competitors, and Otrum will make a big impact on their guests, and their bottom-lines."
Otrum Enterprise and Otrum Digital Signage are the products at the core of this agreement. Otrum Enterprise is the in-room segment leader in functionality, stability and ease of use, all of this over existing infrastructure such as coax, Ethernet and Wi-Fi. Otrum Digital Signage provides powerful communication throughout an entire property, with a superior wayfinding service, meeting overview screens and digital door signs.
About Six Star
Six Star is a Hospitality IT Services and Support Partner, operating throughout Europe to provide Six Star levels of service to the Hospitality Industry. For more information, visit www.sixstar.eu
About Otrum
Otrum is the market leading hosted solutions partner to the hospitality industry, with software operatingacross multiple platforms including TVs, signage and smart devices. Otrum operates with a network of strategic partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. For more information, visit www.otrum.com.