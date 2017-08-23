Otrum, the leading provider of interactive TV and digital signage software solutions to the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce the signing of Six Star as a partner, with immediate effect. Six Star joins a network of more than 40 Otrum distribution partners across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

Mr. Stein Surlien, CEO of Otrum, comments "Six Star is a very promising Partner for Otrum, our business ethos is an excellent match and we firmly believe that Six Star will represent Otrum at the highest level. Six Star join Otrum with an impressive customer base of 160+ hotels, these hotels utilise Six Star for managed IT and help desk services. We see potential for increased market share, but also the possibility to expand the geographic coverage of the Otrum network."

Mr. Rich Stakounis, Operations Director at Six Star, adds "The quality and feature set of Otrum's TV and Signage solutions are unparalleled in this industry. Six Star has been impressed by Otrum's commitment to quality and service, and is very proud to be joining forces to provide Otrum's exceptional product range to our clients old and new throughout Europe. Six Star are always looking for better ways for our clients to differentiate themselves from their competitors, and Otrum will make a big impact on their guests, and their bottom-lines."

Otrum Enterprise and Otrum Digital Signage are the products at the core of this agreement. Otrum Enterprise is the in-room segment leader in functionality, stability and ease of use, all of this over existing infrastructure such as coax, Ethernet and Wi-Fi. Otrum Digital Signage provides powerful communication throughout an entire property, with a superior wayfinding service, meeting overview screens and digital door signs.

About Six Star

Six Star is a Hospitality IT Services and Support Partner, operating throughout Europe to provide Six Star levels of service to the Hospitality Industry. For more information, visit www.sixstar.eu

