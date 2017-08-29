Cottage Grove, Minn. - ResortsandLodges.com has announced the hiring of Ben Spain as Vice President of Technology. Spain will leverage over 20 years of experience in Software Development to further develop the growth and innovation for ResortsandLodges.com's rapidly growing travel marketplace.

Spain comes from TRACK Hospitality Software (a product brand of ResortsandLodges.com) where he was a Full Stack Developer working on several features for TRACK products, including the foundations of Business Intelligence integration. Prior to that, Spain spent 16 years with Microsoft Corporation, working as a Software Developer and Developer Lead.

Spain's addition is part of ResortsandLodges.com's effort to generate velocity in becoming the online profile of record for unique lodging properties around the world. Spain and his team will be focused on the integration of online bookings (RALBook) into the ResortsandLodges.com marketplace.

"The team at ResortsandLodges.com has built an outstanding reputation as a resource for travelers, as well as a key digital marketing channel for thousands of properties around the world. I'm excited to be in a position to enhance and improve the online discovery and travel experience for millions of travelers each year," said Spain. "Together, we can build a whole new set of technologies to connect travelers to one of a kind properties."

"We're excited about the opportunity to add Ben to lead the technology team for ResortsandLodges.com. His vast development experience is something you don't find in many candidates," said CEO Ryan Bailey. "His recent experience with TRACK gives him unique insight into a major goal for our company, online bookings. We want travelers to have access to real-time inventory for millions of vacation rentals, resorts, lodges, and guest ranches across the globe, without limitations due to seasonality or black-out dates. This is one of several initiatives we're excited about having him [Spain] lead."

