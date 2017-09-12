The Blackstone, a historic Chicago property, was looking to revive their online presence and communicate a luxurious experience through a new website. As a new addition to the Autograph Collection, they were in need of an online identity as unique and stunning as their hotel. The Blackstone teamed up with HEBS Digital to create a superior, revenue-driving website that showcases all of the exceptional features of this breathtaking property.

The new responsive website includes:

Rooms Showcase Module to show off the lavish guest rooms and iconic suites with mesmerizing views of Lake Michigan and Grant Park.

Press Room Module for website visitors to browse through the latest news and articles and read guest reviews.

A custom Wedding Page which allows the Blackstone to distinguish their multiple venue spaces and wedding services.

A custom History Timeline to tell the unique story of The Blackstone and how it has evolved into one of the most admired hotels in Chicago.

The Blackstone's fully responsive website follows many current design and content trends. Streamlined visual navigation, minimalist design, and visual cards work together to create a compelling story seamlessly across devices. With the knowledge of these trends and through the thorough study of the hotel's brand guidelines, HEBS Digital crafted a website that is not only visually captivating, but also revenue focused.

Powering this modern in design and its merchandising capabilities is HEBS Digital's award-winning, proprietary smartCMS® Website Technology Platform. The smartCMS® drives direct bookings via its more than 30 revenue-generating modules and has deep connectivity with the hotel's Marriott booking engine.

Take a look at The Blackstone's new website, and click here to view more cutting-edge websites built and designed by HEBS Digital.

