A New Look for a Historic Chicago Hotel’s Website
The new responsive website includes:
- Rooms Showcase Module to show off the lavish guest rooms and iconic suites with mesmerizing views of Lake Michigan and Grant Park.
- Press Room Module for website visitors to browse through the latest news and articles and read guest reviews.
- A custom Wedding Page which allows the Blackstone to distinguish their multiple venue spaces and wedding services.
- A custom History Timeline to tell the unique story of The Blackstone and how it has evolved into one of the most admired hotels in Chicago.
The Blackstone's fully responsive website follows many current design and content trends. Streamlined visual navigation, minimalist design, and visual cards work together to create a compelling story seamlessly across devices. With the knowledge of these trends and through the thorough study of the hotel's brand guidelines, HEBS Digital crafted a website that is not only visually captivating, but also revenue focused.
Powering this modern in design and its merchandising capabilities is HEBS Digital's award-winning, proprietary smartCMS® Website Technology Platform. The smartCMS® drives direct bookings via its more than 30 revenue-generating modules and has deep connectivity with the hotel's Marriott booking engine.
Take a look at The Blackstone's new website, and click here to view more cutting-edge websites built and designed by HEBS Digital.
About HEBS Digital:
Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HeBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.
