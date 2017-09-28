5 Guest Engagement Strategies Every Hotel Should Be Using
New guide by StayNTouch explores the most effective ways any hotel can spark guest engagement to unlock exponential growth
Highlights include:
- How to provide a seamless omni-channel experience
- Developing employee evangelism and passion that exemplifies your brand/service promise
- Using communication to make guests feeling valued
- Best ways to identify, acknowledge and retain your VIP guests
- The importance of going the extra mile to answer questions and address complaints
"Today's technology allows guest engagement to go many steps further than ever before," explains Jos Schaap, CEO of StayNTouch. "Guest engagement isn't only for current guests. It begins the moment a someone spots a mention of your hotel on social media or hears about your brand from a friend or family member. Adopting a well-orchestrated guest engagement strategy will ultimately boost revenue, loyalty and the lifetime value of each guest."
Some hotels will find themselves right at the beginning of their guest engagement journey, while others may feel they are fully optimized. Wherever your hotel is, the journey to seamless guest engagement across multiple channels is complex. This guide will provide examples of how properties at any stage can quickly ramp up to achieve a greater return on investment.
Download a free copy of 5 Guest Engagement Strategies Every Hotel Should Be Using by going to http://go.stayntouch.com/5GuestEngagementStrategies_ContentLandingpage.html
