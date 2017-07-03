If a picture speaks a thousand words, then video has the power to sing a symphony.

Video marketing is gaining quick momentum in 2017, and hoteliers who might have been a little slow on the uptake are now realising the potential video holds in increasing engagement, web traffic and guest numbers.

Consider this – if 20% of internet users read content, 80% would watch a video with the same content, according to e-Marketing Associates.

If it seems intimidating, fear not. We take a look at some of the top video marketing trends in the travel industry to help get you started...

Hot industry trend: video marketing for hotels – GuestRevu

Video is taking over, and now is the time to get involved. L2inc estimates that by 2020, nearly 80% of all internet traffic flow will be driven by video, and a big portion of this will be travel related.

People planning on travelling watch video during all phases of this decision-making process, so it is a perfect medium to reach a large number of prospective guests throughout the sales funnel. – GuestRevu

Video marketing carries a number of benefits – it's easy to consume, inspires an emotional connection and bolsters trust. Here's how you can kick-start a video project today.

Using the power of video in the hospitality industry – Paperkite Creative

Getting guests through your door can be challenging. But what if you could show them exactly what to expect when they choose to stay with you? Enter the power of video.

Video can be used to highlight what makes a hotel or restaurant special and will give customers a preview as to what expect before they even arrive. – Megan Haggerty, videographer

A well-made video of some delicious kitchen creations could entice a dinner booking, or a tour of the fancier suites could result in an upsell before your guests arrive. Follow the link to see few great examples of how video can enhance your hotel's offerings.

Facebook introduces video functionality for cover image - Techwheez

As a hotel brand, you should at the very least have a Facebook page to share content and connect with guests. And if the budget for the professional video creation seen above is a little tight now, Facebook has given you the option to make your cover image a video, meaning you don't have to break the bank to give visitors an engaging glimpse into your world.

We're always looking for ways to help businesses create more engaging experiences and drive more rich experiences for their audiences. To do this, we're testing the ability for pages to upload a cover video as the page cover. – Facebook

Click here to see an effective example on The Headland Hotel and Spa Facebook page. Even a short video taken on a phone has the power to grab visitors and give them a deeper level of engagement.

Fourteen stats show why video marketing is important for hotels – e-Marketing Associates

After Google, YouTube is the second biggest search engine in the world.

If hoteliers are looking to increase engagement and traffic to their websites, then video must be a part of the marketing plan. Video is the most sought-after form of content on the internet. Most of the people on the internet are viewing videos and in a few years, the majority of content online will be video. – eMarketing Associates.

These stats show how video is growing as a marketing tool, and just how effective it can be.

How hotels can create video content for marketing – Travel Tripper

Before you get behind the camera, it's important to understand how different video formats and platforms operate in this expanding digital era. Formulate a strategy around what you feel comfortable with, and within the scope of your budget.

According to Skift's 2016 megatrends report, the showy corporate productions of the past have since been replaced by a form of immersive storytelling – something highlighted by the success of Marriott Hotel's "French Kiss" film (6 million YouTube hits and counting). – Nancy Huang, Travel Tripper

From Facebook and Periscope, to Vine, Meerkat and Instagram, there are a host of options out there for hotel marketers to experiment with in 2017. Find the platform that tells your story in the best way. Or use them all …

Video is a vital aspect of hotel marketing in 2017, and will be for years to come. Familiarise yourself with the benefits, get to grips with the 'how-tos', and start creating some fresh, engaging content for your brand and the people who become part of it.

