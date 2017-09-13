The importance of offering a personalized hotel experience
By Morgan Adelman, Sales Coordinator at Magnuson Hotels
Personalization has become something of a buzzword in business this year. But far from being a passing fad, those hotels that get it right stand to gain a lot. A boutique hotel that understands the importance of customer satisfaction and what drives it, will no doubt recognise why a personalised offering is becoming more important than ever before.
- A valued touch – There's no denying that customers value the personal touch when they purchase anything. Feeling as though they're a valued customer rather than just a source of income will immensely improve satisfaction. A personalized service will make it more likely that they'll come back after making another reservation.
- Opens communication – It can be difficult to open the lines of communications with customers. Often if someone has had a bad experience you won't hear about it until you read a bad review. Creating a rapport with each customer based on an individual basis can form a better foundation for receiving and adapting to feedback.
- Using your data – You're no doubt capturing huge amounts of data on a daily basis. Personalization is one way you can be using this invaluable information, as well as generating further data for you to make decisions based on.
