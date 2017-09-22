The importance of using social media to engage with travellers
By Alysha Nadine Smith, Global Head of Marketing, PR & Advertising
Social media has become a tool that's a vital part of the marketing mix for all businesses. For hotels, it offers a great chance to build up a connection and get their name noticed by potential customers and stay in the minds of those that have visited you before.
So, how do you build engagement with travellers through using social media?
- Post your own interesting content – The key here is to not post content that is overly salesy. You want people to find your social media updates interesting and shareable. Images of your local area, commenting on events, or giving holidaymakers tips are simple ways to do this.
- Create a two-way conversation – This is a hurdle that many businesses fall down on. Don't simply post your own updates and ignore all others. Respond to the feedback that you get and post your own thoughts on your followers' posts – it'll show a personal side that customers love.
- Be visual – As a hotel, you should be considering what people want to see when they're looking at travelling. Written content is fine but it's visual content that will really got noticed so invest time in curating photographs and videos.
