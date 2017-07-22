Top 10 Hotel in the World is Pampering Guests with Liddell
Liddell luxury linens is helping The Willcox achieve top honors in 2016, such as being voted ‘No. 1 Resort Hotel in the South,’ ‘Best Resort Hotel in the U.S.’ and ‘Best hotel in the World’
"From an operations standpoint, these products wear even better than they look," she said. "We boast an exceptionally-high occupancy, so it's crucial that our linens and terry can hold up to frequent laundering. Liddell linens and terry stand up to just about anything. This is crucial for a luxury hotel because every touch-point of the guest experience must be exceptional. The equine industry in Aiken attracts travelers from all over the world. After reading our online reviews, they expect perfection. Liddell helps us deliver on those expectations each time, every time."
Now in its 150th year of operation, Liddell delivers the finest luxury linens to the world's most exclusive hotels, restaurants and spas. Chris Gowdy, Liddell VP of Sales North America, said the company has a rich heritage based on hundreds of years of experience. Today, Liddell is earning placement in some of the finest establishments in North America, and he said he is pleased that The Willcox is among them.
"Being in a small southern town, The Willcox is a real gem to find," Gowdy said. "There's a timelessness to this hotel that you couldn't rebuild today if you tried. The attention to detail is unsurpassed, and the guest experience is one that few hotels can replicate. It speaks volumes that such a grand, luxurious hotel puts its trust in our bedding and terry products. We couldn't be more pleased to that The Willcox is a satisfied Liddell customer."
About The Willcox Building on Aiken's Tradition since 1898, The Willcox cultivates a sophisticated, yet informal glamour
amidst America's storied thoroughbred country. Cloud soft beds, an intimate Salon & Spa and one of
the South's Best Restaurants – All in a setting of Easy Going Elegance. For more information, visit http://www.thewillcox.com.
Contact
Barbara Worcester
PR Pro Consulting
Send Email
About Liddell
Founded in Ireland in 1866, Liddell has built a reputation on luxury, understated elegance andtradition. Designing and making some of the most indulgent linen products in the world, Liddell works with some of the most exclusive global hotel chains, restaurants and spas, providing our customers with unrivalled expertise in bath, bed and dining linens. We are pioneering the use of compact yarn construction in our bed linen and our bath and spa collections are some of the most luxurious products in the market today. Liddell is powered by Vision Support Services Group Ltd.
For more information, visit http://www.liddell-international.com/