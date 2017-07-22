Johnston, S.C. – With a firm commitment to luxury, The Willcox hotel, restaurant and spa in Aiken, S.C., earns top awards year after year, and 2016 is no exception. Thrillist Travel magazine recently called The Willcox the "Most Iconic Hotel in South Carolina," and Travel + Leisure magazinehas bestowed three top honors on the luxury boutique hotel this year, including: "No. 1 Resort Hotel in the South," "No. 2 Best Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S.," and "No. 7 Best Hotel in the World."One reason for the accolades are the cloud-like beds luxuriously appointed with cool, crisp linens, and guest baths and Spa dressed with plush, sumptuous terry products from Liddell.

"Along with winning awards comes high expectations from guests," said General Manager Tina McCarthy. "Thankfully these honors drive business, but they also keep us on our toes to ensure that every detail exudes luxury and style. That's why we selected Liddell bedding and terry. From the moment we sampled Liddell's sheets and towels, we fell in love – and the same goes for our guests. The size and weight of the terry is exquisite, and the feel of the bedding is rich and luxurious.

"From an operations standpoint, these products wear even better than they look," she said. "We boast an exceptionally-high occupancy, so it's crucial that our linens and terry can hold up to frequent laundering. Liddell linens and terry stand up to just about anything. This is crucial for a luxury hotel because every touch-point of the guest experience must be exceptional. The equine industry in Aiken attracts travelers from all over the world. After reading our online reviews, they expect perfection. Liddell helps us deliver on those expectations each time, every time."

Now in its 150th year of operation, Liddell delivers the finest luxury linens to the world's most exclusive hotels, restaurants and spas. Chris Gowdy, Liddell VP of Sales North America, said the company has a rich heritage based on hundreds of years of experience. Today, Liddell is earning placement in some of the finest establishments in North America, and he said he is pleased that The Willcox is among them.

"Being in a small southern town, The Willcox is a real gem to find," Gowdy said. "There's a timelessness to this hotel that you couldn't rebuild today if you tried. The attention to detail is unsurpassed, and the guest experience is one that few hotels can replicate. It speaks volumes that such a grand, luxurious hotel puts its trust in our bedding and terry products. We couldn't be more pleased to that The Willcox is a satisfied Liddell customer."

About The Willcox Building on Aiken's Tradition since 1898, The Willcox cultivates a sophisticated, yet informal glamour

amidst America's storied thoroughbred country. Cloud soft beds, an intimate Salon & Spa and one of

the South's Best Restaurants – All in a setting of Easy Going Elegance. For more information, visit http://www.thewillcox.com.

