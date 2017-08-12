EAST, Miami Installs Latest Generation of Door Lock Technology from ASSA ABLOY Hospitality
Innovative hotel taps leader in door opening technologies for increased operational efficiency and guest satisfaction with New VingCard Essence lock
"We pride ourselves on having a highly innovative brand. As such, it is important to us to work with companies that globally lead in innovation and performance" said Mihai Bote, CHTP Director of Technology at EAST, Miami. "ASSA ABLOY Hospitality not only brought this innovation to the table for us with the New VingCard Essence door lock, but also provided us with a solution that gives us access to real-time lock events on our property, monitored from one central location."
EAST, Miami already had a strong relationship with ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, having installed the first generation of the VingCard Essence lock at the hotel previously. The executive team decided to install the New VingCard Essence lock due to the continued relationship the ASSA ABLOY Hospitality team maintained with them following the previous install.
"ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's strong customer support, well-known reputation, years of experience, proven track record and long standing service to the hospitality industry are highly valuable to us," adds Bote. "Whatever needs we had, were taken care of quickly and efficiently, and we are already seeing improvements and increases in guest satisfaction following the installation."
The New VingCard Essence locks by ASSA ABLOY Hospitality are Mobile Access ready, and the hotel plans to launch this mobile phone-based access functionality to its guests through its proprietary app soon.
