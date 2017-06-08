MONTREAL – dormakaba, provider of Saflok and Ilco RFID and mobile access security solutions, announced the new Beauport Hotel Gloucester, Massachusetts, opened its doors with mobile-ready networked Saflok Quantum RFID guest room electronic door locks as well as perimeter and facility access entry points. The property's electronic door locks communicate with the Beauport Hotel's front office system over dormakaba's Messenger® Lens network for a more secure guest environment. The luxury Beauport Hotel Gloucester is located ocean front on Cape Ann in Massachusetts. Click here for information on electronic door locks from dormakaba.

Guest safety and secure perimeter access are a priority

"Guest safety and convenience were a priority when we planned Beauport Hotel Gloucester," said Ray Johnston, general manager. "We wanted to be able to trust a reliable networked lock platform that communicated with our front office system and allowed us create a secure perimeter access. We selected dormakaba's Saflok system to do this. It was the right decision. Saflok's Quantum RFID electronic door locks and Messenger Lens wireless online network let us remotely monitor guest door activity to provide a safe, secure environment for guests. We can also interrogate guest keys for access information and remotely recode doors for greater guest convenience and flexible property security."

Saflok flexibility allows custom portal-specific access control

Johnston noted that the property also installed online networked Saflok locks on its perimeter access entry points, its rooftop pool, workout area, and business center. "We have direct access from our beach that we secure with Saflok," he said. "The locks and RFID key code system are so flexible that we can enable guest keys to let them into the building and their rooms, but not allow direct beach access to our restaurant." The Beauport Gloucester provides guests and local residents with an excellent array of fresh catch seafood and other specialties in its 300-seat community focused ocean front 1606 Restaurant.

dormakaba's Messenger Lens wireless online system provides two-way communication between the front desk and a property's guest room doors and perimeter access electronic locks. Messenger sends staff notifications or alerts from property locks if a door is left ajar for a specific period of time or for maintenance issues such as a low battery. Messenger alerts may be delivered to a server, directly to a cell phone via text message, or to an email address to ensure guest safety and proper system operation. Messenger also communicates with the climate control system and other systems to optimize guest comfort.

"The Beauport Hotel Gloucester's team worked with dormakaba to implement the most reliable and secure lock system to optimize guest convenience and property security," said Alastair Cush, dormakaba head of lodging global business development. "This is an exceptional property and dormakaba is committed to ensuring the smooth operation of its guest room locks and access control solution."

The Beauport Hotel Gloucester was a new build from the ground up and is now the premier destination on Cape Anne. "Our in-season guests can come from as far away as Norway and New Zealand for our Atlantic views, fresh seafood and comfortable luxury," said Johnston. "Cape Ann is a nearby four-season escape for guests from New England and New York."

All dormakaba RFID locks manufactured today are compatible with BLE, IOS and Android mobile technology. dormakaba Mobile Access enables guests to open their hotel doors equipped with BLE electronic locks using their mobile phone or device, including the Apple Watch, as a flexible alternative to a classic RFID keycard.

About Beauport Hotel Gloucester

Overlooking Gloucester Harbor, Pavilion Beach and the Atlantic Ocean, this waterfront boutique gem is the perfect New England coastal getaway with 94 classically designed guest rooms and suites, an oceanfront restaurant and lounge and a magnificent rooftop pool and bar. As one of the finest new hotels on Boston's North Shore, we are committed to exceeding our guests' every expectation of what a seaside hotel should be.

Beauport Hospitality Group has a proven track record of success. It developments and manages upscale independent full service hotels, restaurants, event facilities and harbor dinner cruises. With a mission that is rooted in its people and community. Its properties offer superior guest satisfaction as our foundation. The company runs its business impeccably with meticulous attention to detail that ensures our properties are among the best of the best. Beauport Hospitality is dedicated to unparalleled hospitality and the genuine care of our guests.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Group is one of the top three companies in the global market for access and security solutions. With strong brands such as Dorma and Kaba in our portfolio, we are a single source for products, solutions, and services related to doors and secure access to buildings and rooms. With around 16,000 employees and numerous cooperation partners, we are active in over 130 countries. dormakaba Group is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generates an annual turnover of over CHF 2 billion.

SIX Swiss Exchange: DOKA (formerly: KABN / KABNE) Further information at www.dormakaba.com

