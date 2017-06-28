Jericho, NY – This week at HOTELEX Shanghai 2017, Ming Fai will unveil a new multi-device charger for guestrooms that features unmatched versatility in its charging output. Not only can the new Kube Essentials alarm clock power ALL mobile electronics, including smartphones, tablets, cameras, and wearable technologies, but it's AC output enables guests to charge laptops. With a small footprint and an even smaller price, the new Kube Essentials from Kube Systems will be on display in stand E3J01 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center March 28 to 31.

"For the first time, hotels across Asia Pacific will be introduced to a mobile device charging product that offers design versatility, powering capability, price point and small footprint in one unit," said Ming Fai Marketing Director Tracy So. "Kube Essentials offers a lot more for a lot less, including built-in charging cables – one Apple Lightning and one Micro USB – that are upgradeable to next generation charging formats. For example, the Micro USB cable can be upgraded to USB Type-C (reversible plug capability). Kube Essentials also features two USB Ports and an optional wireless Qi charging pad that enables guests to drop and charge their compatible mobile device on a large four-inch surface. This product has everything today's hoteliers and guests need – and then some."

"We are delighted that Ming Fai – as the authorized distributor of Kube Systems products in the APAC territory – will be revealing Kube Essentials at HOTELEX Shanghai," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "The 117,000 visitors and 4,800 overseas buyers attending this show will get to see it first – and offer it first to their guests as a must-have amenity. With mobile device charging solutions growing in high demand at major hotel brands across Asia Pacific, we are confident that Kube Essentials will be generating a lot of buzz at HOTELEX Shanghai."

HOTELEX is a series of leading hospitality equipment, supplies and fine food trade fairs China, held in the cities of Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Guangzhou. HOTELEX Shanghai covers the entire hospitality and catering value chain from Catering Equipment, Tableware, Appliances & Amenities, Textile and Uniform, IT & Security, Fitness & Leisure, to Food and Beverage, Bakery & Ice Cream, Coffee & Tea, Wine & Spirits, and more.

MORE FROM KUBE SYSTEMS

In addition to the Kube Essentials unveiling, Ming Fai will also showcase other Kube Systems solutions, including the LinkTech™ Charge Station/Player/Alarm Clock for guestrooms and the Kube 5 (KS) portable charging station for public areas. Both products are compatible with virtually all smartphones and tablets, and each can power up to six mobile devices simultaneously. The LinkTech product provides an in-room experience that enables guests to listen to their personal music while powering multiple devices at the same time all within proximity to each other and without a lot of clutter at the bedside. The Kube 5, when strategically placed in high-traffic public areas like the lobby bar or restaurant, keeps guests staying longer and spending more. It also has proven to be a value-added sales tool for meeting planners.

Compatible with all Apple®, Android, Blackberry and Windows Mobile devices, LinkTech Clocks are available in black or white and come with or without Qi wireless charging. Each Kube Clock features an Apple Lightning, Apple 30-pin, and Micro-USB flip-out cable, two additional auto-sensing USB ports. LinkTech Clocks are programmed via an Android App. This app is part of the Mobile Room Programmer Kit and offers a GUI touchscreen experience, making it easy for hotel staff to customize each unit. The flip-out charging cables are modular to keep units from becoming obsolete, thereby protecting the owner's investment when charging standards change.

The Kube 5 – which comes as a kit of five portable units and one charging tray – is ideal for restaurants, lounges, lobbies and meeting venues. If a guest is running low on phone power, hotel staff simply trades a guest's credit card or ID for the Kube portable unit and slips it into the appropriate slot in the Charging Tray. Each Kube can be programmed with a variable timeout function to limit user time and avoid power squatting. When Kubes are placed freely upon tables, optional locking points and security cables can be implemented for added security. Kube 5 provides up to nine hours of charge time at speeds comparable to those from wall outlets.

For more information on Kube Systems, visit www.kubesystems.com. For details about the Ming Fai distribution network, visit www.mingfaigroup.com.

Contact

