ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that tribal gaming executive Ryan Carrier will participate in a panel discussion at the Tenth Annual Tribal Casino & Hotel Development Conference, which is being held May 8-9 at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, Calif. The conference is produced by Native Nation Events.

Carrier will participate in the panel discussion entitled: Innovations and Strategies that Add to the Science of Revenue Management to Increase Profitability. The session, which is designed to highlight ways in which tribal gaming properties can boost revenue, will address topics such as: how to utilize amenities to enhance the bottom line; the importance of fully-integrated CRM and revenue management technology; how to increase profits through data analytics; and ways to optimize F&B profitability through revenue management. Carrier, who has an extensive background in hospitality technology, has worked at Agilysys since 2006 and is focused on providing end-to-end software solutions to the company's tribal gaming customers.

Agilysys offers a wide array of best-of-breed software solutions and services to tribal gaming properties. Its product suite includes award-winning systems for point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, business intelligence, payment, reservations and table management, workforce management and more. Focused on developing scalable next-generation solutions, Agilysys is setting new standards for success with software applications that streamline efficiency and enhance guest service, particularly through its point-of-sale and property management systems.

InfoGenesis® POS, a popular point-of-sale solution among tribal casinos and hotels, is a comprehensive POS system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. InfoGenesis® Flex, which offers full point-of-sale functionality on a convenient tablet device, provides a guest-centric feature-rich mobile experience for casinos, outdoor patios, convention floors and other foodservice operations.

Visual One® PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property management system broadly used in tribal properties throughout North America. It offers a wide range of best-in-class features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping, reservations management and more. In addition to its industry-leading PMS capabilities, the system has optional modules for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest marketing, sales and catering, and spa management.

"We are happy to be a Gold Sponsor at the Tenth Annual Tribal Casino & Hotel Development Conference," said Ramesh Srinivasan, president and chief executive officer at Agilysys. "We continue to experience significant growth within the tribal gaming market and have a strong commitment to the success of our customers in this sector. Our goal is to help our customers streamline operations, increase profitability and enhance guest service through their investment in technology."

The Tribal Casino & Hotel Development Conference is dedicated to the design and development of tribal-owned casinos, resorts and hotels. Each year, tribal leaders gather with industry professionals to discuss the most relevant topics in the business, including government legislation, advancements in technology, and the latest trends in renovation and design. The annual conference is produced by Native Nation Events in Ramsey, N.J.

Visit the Agilysys booth at the Tribal Casino & Hotel Development Conference, May 8-9, at Viejas Casino & Resort to learn more about the company's award-winning product portfolio.

Contact

Robert Shecterle

Director of Marketing

Phone: 770.810.6046

Send Email