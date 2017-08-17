TripAdvisor Names America's Top 50 Summer Hot Spots
Summer Vacation Value Report Reveals U.S. Destinations Seeing Greatest Seasonal Booking Increase; Also Highlights Bargain Hotels and Least Expensive Week to Go
"TripAdvisor hotel pricing and airfare data show that U.S. travelers planning vacations to these popular destinations can save 40 percent on average when visiting during the least expensive summer week," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. "Everyone wants to make the most of their travel budget and the Summer Vacation Value Report highlights when and where to save with great value hotels. Travelers can easily find the latest reviews and lowest prices on TripAdvisor when they pick the destination and hotel that's right for them."
TripAdvisor is the world's largest travel site, enabling travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. Travelers can read the latest reviews and compare prices from more than 200 sites to find the lowest prices on the right hotel for their trip at www.TripAdvisor.com.
Methodology
1Top domestic destinations for U.S. travelers for summer (June 1, 2017 — August 31, 2017) according to destinations seeing the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest from spring to summer 2017 on TripAdvisor. Destinations were required to have a minimum of 200 accommodations. All hotel and airfare prices are based on trips departing and returning between June 1 and August 31, 2017.
2According to a TripAdvisor survey of 1,381 U.S. travelers, conducted in May 2017.
3Average costs to visit the top summer travel destinations are representative of a one-week trip including a seven-night hotel stay and roundtrip average airfare from the domestic U.S.
4Least Expensive Summer Week to Visit is based on the average summer hotel rate during the least expensive summer week for a seven-night stay and roundtrip airfare.
5Percent savings below summer peak is determined by comparing the cost of the least and most expensive summer weeks to visit each destination.
Avg. Nightly Hotel Rate is the average cost of a one-night stay in a hotel available on TripAdvisor, aggregated from booking partners.
Avg. Airfare includes the average domestic roundtrip price to the nearest major airport in each destination based on searches conducted through TripAdvisor Flights.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor® is the world's largest travel site*, enabling travelers to unleash the potential of every trip. TripAdvisor offers advice from millions of travelers, with 500 million reviews and opinions covering 7 million accommodations, restaurants and attractions, and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features — checking more than 200 websites to help travelers find and book today's lowest hotel prices. TripAdvisor branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, reaching 390 million average unique monthly visitors** in 49 markets worldwide. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.
TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), through its subsidiaries, manages and operates websites under 23 other travel media brands:
www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.citymaps.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.iens.nl and www.dimmi.com.au), www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.independenttraveler.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.travelpod.com, www.tripbod.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.
*Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, November 2016
**Source: TripAdvisor log files, Q3 2016