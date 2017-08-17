NEEDHAM, Mass. – TripAdvisor®, the travel planning and booking site, today revealed its 2017 Summer Vacation Value Report, highlighting the top 50 domestic destinations for U.S. travelers this summer based on the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest, including the average one-week vacation costs1 for hotels and airfare. The report also helps travelers discover savings at popular U.S. travel destinations by showing the least expensive summer week to visit with highly rated value hotels.

According to a recent TripAdvisor survey2 of more than 1,300 U.S. travelers, 88 percent of respondents are planning to vacation this summer, up seven percent from those who took a summer trip last year. Of those respondents, 91 percent will travel domestically, and 71 percent will stay in a hotel. In addition, about half (49 percent) will plan a leisure trip to the beach/ocean and 44 percent will plan a leisure trip to a city destination.

"TripAdvisor hotel pricing and airfare data show that U.S. travelers planning vacations to these popular destinations can save 40 percent on average when visiting during the least expensive summer week," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. "Everyone wants to make the most of their travel budget and the Summer Vacation Value Report highlights when and where to save with great value hotels. Travelers can easily find the latest reviews and lowest prices on TripAdvisor when they pick the destination and hotel that's right for them."

See full list.

TripAdvisor is the world's largest travel site, enabling travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. Travelers can read the latest reviews and compare prices from more than 200 sites to find the lowest prices on the right hotel for their trip at www.TripAdvisor.com.

Methodology

1Top domestic destinations for U.S. travelers for summer (June 1, 2017 — August 31, 2017) according to destinations seeing the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest from spring to summer 2017 on TripAdvisor. Destinations were required to have a minimum of 200 accommodations. All hotel and airfare prices are based on trips departing and returning between June 1 and August 31, 2017.

2According to a TripAdvisor survey of 1,381 U.S. travelers, conducted in May 2017.

3Average costs to visit the top summer travel destinations are representative of a one-week trip including a seven-night hotel stay and roundtrip average airfare from the domestic U.S.

4Least Expensive Summer Week to Visit is based on the average summer hotel rate during the least expensive summer week for a seven-night stay and roundtrip airfare.

5Percent savings below summer peak is determined by comparing the cost of the least and most expensive summer weeks to visit each destination.

Avg. Nightly Hotel Rate is the average cost of a one-night stay in a hotel available on TripAdvisor, aggregated from booking partners.

Avg. Airfare includes the average domestic roundtrip price to the nearest major airport in each destination based on searches conducted through TripAdvisor Flights.