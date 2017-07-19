Booking Ninjas is happy to announce the launch of its new hospitality PMS management system using all the latest technologies built on the world's most trusted and connected cloud platform. Its innovative property management system now offers scalability and capabilities never before made available in the hospitality industry. All hotel operations can now be controlled through one convenient cloud desktop or mobile application; an offline version is also available for every client. The Booking Ninjas hospitality and property management solutions offer ready to go integrations to all major financial institutions, booking engines, channel managers and much much more along with seamless compatibility to other SalesForce clouds. The mobile capabilities of this system are available today and ready for you right out of the box.

The Booking Ninjas PMS system takes the guesswork out of tasks like analyzing your guest data, improving your overall guest experiences, and making everything move faster which greatly benefit hospitality business owners and management companies. Now our clients can save time on repetitive and boring tasks and focus on more important matters like building a better business model, acquiring new hotels or engaging new and your existing customer base. This enterprise application saves you the headaches of overthinking any particular task and provides you the power to multi-task easily handling all aspects of running your business. Bruce Lee once said, "If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you'll never get it done."

Booking Ninjas will prevent you from over thinking about what to do next or how to do it, by helping you realize everything you could ever imagine or dream of in a matter of days. Some of our popular integrations available now include:

(website) booking systems

financial integrations

ticketing systems

integration with phone systems

housekeeping management

channel managers

POS (point-of-sale) systems

Custom development and other integrations are also available for our clients and are designed to accommodate your unique business procedures. You now have the option to provide new types of capabilities for your company so you can innovate and automate routine procedures with your guests and employees. Our application features automatic upgrades and constant updates that are pushed through routinely so that you always have access to the newest features and capabilities for your business all the time.

Booking Ninjas customizes and improves the quality of guest services today and improves staff productivity with its streamlined property management and hospitality operations.

Business owners can run their company a lot more simply and much more effective with the Booking Ninjas while increasing your revenue and have more time to spend for other things that matter most.

See our process here- http://www.bookingninjas.com/buying-process

