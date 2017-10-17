External Article

Uk Tourism Reports Increased International Visitors Number

tourism-review.com

United Kingdom is expected to end the year with 39.7 million international visitors, a record figure that represents a 6% increase over the previous year, when 37.3 million visitors were registered. Along the same lines, the expenditure generated by travelers will be around 29,000 million euros, an increase of 14%, according to forecasts by Visit Britain, the national tourism agency.

During the first six months of this year, UK welcomed 8% more international visitors according to Visit Britain.

The fall of the pound after the Brexit victory has favored tourism, although Steve Ridgway, chairman of the British Tourist Authority, has claimed that such a competitive industry cannot be built on a weak currency.

“Tourism is an economic "potential" and a major source of jobs across the country as it contributes £ 127 billion to the British economy,” said Ridgway.