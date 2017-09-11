Opinion Article

Why Chatbots Are Transforming the Travel Industry

With chatbots, customers can manage their own bookings without needing to wait on the line for the next available representative.

By Bronwyn White, Travel & Tourism Market Researcher at MyTravelResearch.com

Chatbots can be simply defined as artificial intelligence programs that conduct conversations with humans through chat interfaces.

Consider a chatbot as a personal assistant who can respond to enquiries or give recommendations on a certain topic in a real-time manner.

Research shows that more consumers are using messaging apps compared to social networks, and this trend is fast extending to the travel industry where we are seeing chatbots as messenger apps being rolled out as a new and immediate interface of customer interaction.

According to a report from BI Intelligence in 2016, for the first time ever, messaging apps have now caught up with social networks in terms of users. In fact, messaging apps are now even more popular than social networks.

The combined global monthly active users of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn are between three and 3.5 billion, which lags compared to the combined active users of messenger apps including WhatsApp, Messenger, WeChat, and Viber at around 3.7 billion.

How Chatbots will Change the Travel Industry