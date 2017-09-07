MOB Hotel, the next Mama Shelter?
Discover Mob Hotel, a hippie haven 2.0 in the heart of Europe’s largest flea market.
By Youri Sawerschel, Founder of Creative Supply & Brand Strategist
The success of Citizen M, Mama Shelter and The Hoxton or Ace Hotel has been watched by the entire industry. As hoteliers around the world are raising their game, we ask ourselves: who will set the new benchmark? We picked the hotel brands that we believe to have the potential to become the next hits. Discover Mob Hotel.
Philippe Starck is the brain behind the Mob design. Modern but not trendy, his room design reminds us of a flat share, where all decorations and furniture pieces have different origins. The hotel offers several rooms that can host up to 4 adults. The always fully booked restaurant serves a 100% organic and vegan-inspired menu.
Countless activities and events like Swedish gym, outdoor tai chi and concerts are offered weekly at Mob. The hotel also founded the association "Bienveillants". The yearly subscription of EUR 49 will give you access to meetings, discussions and debates to "build new paradigms founded on local initiatives with universal scope." Next opening: Lyon, September 2017. Then: Washington DC. To make America hippie again?
